LISTEN: Gift Grub's hilarious skit on Kildare GAA v Croke Park standoff

The Kildare GAA versus Croke Park standoff is showing no signs of a let-up.

Check out Today FM's Gift Grub brilliant skit broadcasted on the Ian Dempsey breakfast show this morning, featuring Ray D'Arcy, Cian O'Neill and Christy Moore.

LISTEN HERE.

LATEST: CROKE PARK CAVES - KILDARE MATCH SET FOR SATURDAY IN NEWBRIDGE