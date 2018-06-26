LATEST: Country rallies behind Kildare GAA supporting Newbridge or Nowhere stance

Big backing on Twitter

Some of the big names supporting the Lilywhites

Twitter has erupted overnight with people backing Kildare GAA's stance on the qualifiers venue row.

The hashtag #newbridgeornowhere has been trending with Christy Moore, Des Cahill, online personalities Buff Egan and Rory’s Stories, and Waterford hurler Aussie Gleeson (to name just a few) supporting the Lilywhites.

Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon, Cllr Mark Wall and Fianna Fail TD Fiona O'Loughlin have also been vocal online.

Kildare were due to have home advantage in the clash, but the CCCC fixed it for 7pm on Saturday evening in Croke Park, to be played after the Tyrone-Cavan clash, citing capacity concerns in Newbridge.

Cian O'Neill appeared on RTÉ Six One News last night with strong words for the GAA; "We were pulled out first against another Division 1 team who we played in the league this year at St Conleth's Park. That is exactly where we are going to be on Saturday night. We will be in St Conleth's Park, we will be togged out and we will be ready to go."

Meanwhile, a press conference called by O'Neill earlier today has been cancelled.

