Check out the top ten most entertaining tweets and Facebook posts on the Kildare GAA standoff
Newbridge or Nowhere
Putting fans first
Apart from the serious sporting aspect of Kildare GAA's standoff with Croke Park, the web has been buzzing with funny and quirky tweets.
This Ted Johnsons Facebook post attracted huge attention.
The famous Hairy Baby T-Shirt company has also got in on the act with lots of orders going in for these Newbridge or Nowhere tops.
Even Maradona was voicing his support
Maradona standing firmly behind #NewbridgeOrNowhere and sends a message to GAA HQ pic.twitter.com/YPGvkgVG9T— Ger McNally (@GerMc31) June 26, 2018
Here is an interesting take on the GAA's concern about the health and safety issues at St Conleth's Park
"Health and Safety" #newbridgeornowhere pic.twitter.com/wV6hztF2Ot— Hugh Hamill (@hughwphamill) June 25, 2018
Support even came from abroad
Ah lads top class by @FCBayern . Turned the Allianz Arena white last night in solidarity with Kildare. Some gesture. #Gaa #NewbridgeOrNowhere #KildareGaa ⚐⚐⚐ pic.twitter.com/K9M7rtzl5f— The Cill Dara Times (@CillDaraTimes) June 26, 2018
Check out this interesting proposal
Can we get a tv camera in a helicopter following the Mayo team bus on Saturday?— Neil Treacy (@neil_treacy) June 25, 2018
Think of the nailbiting drama as they come up towards Enfield.
With the game going ahead at St Conleth's Park, here is something to look forward to
The smell of salt and vinegar chips flowin across the road from Cooks Cabin,— David (@whytedavid2) June 26, 2018
270 men trying to piss in one pot at HT
10,500 packed in like sardines in a tin,
Factor 30, Unreal atmosphere!
Pubs and shops benefit!
Kildare people standing together in unity#NewbridgeOrNowhere
Even the Pope is backing Kildare apparently
The Holy man himself backs @KildareGAA to play in Newbridge on Sat evening. #Newbridgeornowhere pic.twitter.com/9NIrNw9TaG— Eugene O' Toole (@EugeneToole) June 26, 2018
Respect for Cian O'Neill is at an all time high in Kildare
Cian O'Neill went from being the most hated man in Kildare a few weeks ago when they lost to Carlow to a national treasure who will appear on an episode of Reeling In the Years in years to come #KildareGAA #GAA #newbridgeornowhere— Paul Cashin (@ThePauer27) June 25, 2018
Newbridge native, 2FM's Keith Walsh is nailing his colours to the mast
Sorted! #NEWBRIDGEORNOWHERE pic.twitter.com/xoP259BoRL— Keith Walsh (@KeithWalsh2fm) June 26, 2018
Ruby Walsh on #NewbridgeOrNowhere : “In racing, they don’t decide to move a meeting to another course just because a race is looking to be better than they expected at the entries stage. Rules are rules.”— Michael Verney (@mlverney) June 27, 2018
LATEST: Croke Park caves in as Kildare match set for Newbridge on Saturday
