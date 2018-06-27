Check out the top ten most entertaining tweets and Facebook posts on the Kildare GAA standoff

Apart from the serious sporting aspect of Kildare GAA's standoff with Croke Park, the web has been buzzing with funny and quirky tweets.

This Ted Johnsons Facebook post attracted huge attention.

The famous Hairy Baby T-Shirt company has also got in on the act with lots of orders going in for these Newbridge or Nowhere tops.

Even Maradona was voicing his support

Maradona standing firmly behind #NewbridgeOrNowhere and sends a message to GAA HQ pic.twitter.com/YPGvkgVG9T — Ger McNally (@GerMc31) June 26, 2018

Here is an interesting take on the GAA's concern about the health and safety issues at St Conleth's Park

Support even came from abroad

Ah lads top class by @FCBayern . Turned the Allianz Arena white last night in solidarity with Kildare. Some gesture. #Gaa #NewbridgeOrNowhere #KildareGaa ⚐⚐⚐ pic.twitter.com/K9M7rtzl5f — The Cill Dara Times (@CillDaraTimes) June 26, 2018

Check out this interesting proposal

Can we get a tv camera in a helicopter following the Mayo team bus on Saturday?



Think of the nailbiting drama as they come up towards Enfield. — Neil Treacy (@neil_treacy) June 25, 2018

With the game going ahead at St Conleth's Park, here is something to look forward to

The smell of salt and vinegar chips flowin across the road from Cooks Cabin,

270 men trying to piss in one pot at HT

10,500 packed in like sardines in a tin,

Factor 30, Unreal atmosphere!

Pubs and shops benefit!

Kildare people standing together in unity#NewbridgeOrNowhere June 26, 2018

Even the Pope is backing Kildare apparently

The Holy man himself backs @KildareGAA to play in Newbridge on Sat evening. #Newbridgeornowhere pic.twitter.com/9NIrNw9TaG — Eugene O' Toole (@EugeneToole) June 26, 2018

Respect for Cian O'Neill is at an all time high in Kildare

Cian O'Neill went from being the most hated man in Kildare a few weeks ago when they lost to Carlow to a national treasure who will appear on an episode of Reeling In the Years in years to come #KildareGAA #GAA #newbridgeornowhere — Paul Cashin (@ThePauer27) June 25, 2018

Newbridge native, 2FM's Keith Walsh is nailing his colours to the mast

Ruby Walsh on #NewbridgeOrNowhere : “In racing, they don’t decide to move a meeting to another course just because a race is looking to be better than they expected at the entries stage. Rules are rules.” — Michael Verney (@mlverney) June 27, 2018

LATEST: Croke Park caves in as Kildare match set for Newbridge on Saturday