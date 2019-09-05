Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, September 5, 2019

Anita Concannon (née Parkes) - Rusheen Woods, Knocknacarra, Galway / Claregalway, Galway / Leixlip, Kildare / Dromahair, Leitrim

September 4 2019. Passed away peacefully. Sadly missed by her husband Padraic and family, Niall, Sheena, Derval, Tara and Aoife, daughter in law Helen, sons in law, Anthony, Morgan and Colm, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St Anthony’s Room adjoining St John The Apostle Church, Knocknacarra (Eircode H91 W0H4), on this Friday, (September 6th) evening from 5.00 o'c. with Removal at 6.30 o'c. to adjoining church. Funeral Mass on Saturday (September 7th) at 11.00 o'c. with Burial afterwards in Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to COPE Galway.