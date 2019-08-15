Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, August 15, 2019

Seamus Connolly - Mainham, Clane

August 14 2019, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, daughters Jackie, Sandra and Linda, sons Paddy and Seamie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, Co. Kildare on Thursday from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Reposing on Friday from 4pm at Reillys Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, with removal at 6:45pm to Clane Parish Church arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Phil Doyle - Spencer Court, Rathangan

August 14 2019, Formerly of Lullymore. Peacefully at Beechpark Nursing Home, Dunmurray, Kildare Town surrounded by his loving family. Brother of the late Dan and Maire. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Billy, daughters Catherine, Brigid and Muriel, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Tom and Ned, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Beechpark Nursing Home from 3 o’clock on Friday with prayers at 7 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at The Church of the Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Lullymore Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Noeleen Walsh (née Melia) - Maryville, Kildare Town

Formerly of Crossmorris. Wife of the late Matt. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her son Martin's house, Beechgrove, Kildare Town, from 2pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 12-30pm to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Lackagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to “the Friends of Saint Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in house and church.