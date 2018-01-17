Deaths in Kildare - January 17, 2018

William (Liam) Crofton - River lawns, Kill

In the tender care of the staff of Lisheen Nursing Home, Rathcoole, beloved husband of the late Christina, and father of Myles, Des, Liam, Michael, Marion and the late Bernard; sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren,great grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am arriving at the Church of The Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary, Saggart for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in Brownstown Cemetery, Newcastle, Co. Dublin. Family flowers only please.

Patrick (Packie) Heffernan - Newtown House, Kildare Town

Predeceased by his wife Monica. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Ann, brother Edward, sister Veronica, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday, 17th January, from 4pm with Rosary there at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital.

Vivian Kennedy - Ulundi Lodge, Lumville, The Curragh

Kennedy (Vivian) (Ulundi Lodge, Lumville, The Curragh on January 9. Vivian passed away peacefully at Basildon Hospital whilst visiting his family in Essex. Vivian, father of the late Vivian Junior; sadly missed by his wife Kathleen, daughters Sylvia and Nichola, sons Niall and William, sons-in-law Keith and Jon, daughter-in-law Miriam, grandchildren Jamie, Alana, Harry, Grace, Jack, Max and Alex, sister Noleen and brother Des, brother-law Jim and sister-in-law Olive, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at his residence on Sunday (January 21) from 12 pm. Removal on Monday afternoon (January 22) at 1pm to arrive at St. Brigid's Cathedral, Kildare Town for Funeral Service at 1.30 pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Nora Patricia Walsh (née McKenna) Marina Court and Ashville, Athy

The death has occurred of Nora Patricia Walsh (nee McKenna) Marina Court and Ashville, Athy on January 16, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and staff of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Beloved wife of the late Tommy and sister of the late Nancy, Monica and Sean. Sadly missed by her daughter Ann, sons David, Thomas and Eamonn, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at her son David's home in Prussellstown, Athy from 4pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to St. Michael's Old Cemetery Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kildare Hospice Service. House private on Thursday morning please.

For more recent deaths in Kildare, click here.