Temporary playground closure in Kildare to facilitate installation of new wheelchair-accessible swing

Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that a playground will be temporarily closed in order to facilitate the installation of a new wheelchair-accessible swing.
"The playground at the Aghards Road in Celbridge will be closed from today until Thursday February 10 inclusive," KCC said in a recent statement.
KCC also said that the playground will re-open on Friday February 11.
"Queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie; apologies for any inconvenience caused," KCC added.
