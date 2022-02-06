Search

06 Feb 2022

Donegal ease past Kildare in Ballybofey

Donegal do the damage in opening half

Kildare v Donegal Match Report

Ryan McHugh of Donegal in action against Kevin Flynn of Kildare during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Donegal and Kildare. Photo by Oli

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

06 Feb 2022 5:20 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Donegal took the points in Ballybofey ths afternoon after hitting two goals in the opening half that put them in the driving seat from there on. Goals from Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty saw the home side lead 2-7 to 1-4 at the break.

Kildare lost Kevin Feely to injury in 20 miniutes; with Michaell Murphy also forced off for Donegal around the same time.

Kildare had a lot of possession in the second half, got the lead back to three on a few occasions but eight wides in that second period did nothing for their cause as Donegal hit a couple late points to take the match on a final score line of Donegal 2-11 Kildare 1-9.

Scorers: Donegal, Ryan McHugh 1-1, Patrick McBrierty 1-1, Conor O'Donnell 0-3, Michael Langan 0-4 (1 free), Patrick McBrearty 0-1, Shane O'Connell 0-1.

Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 1-4 (mark, free), Paddy Woodgate 0-2 (2 frees), Padraic Tuohy 0-1, Ruyan Houlihan 0-1, Kevin Flynn 0-1.

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Oran McFadden Ferry; Ryan McHugh, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Paul Brennan; Jason McGee, Caolan McGonagle; Peader Mogan, Conor O'Donnell, Michael Langan; Patrick McBrierty, Michael Murphy, Tony McCleneghan. Subs: Charles McGuinness for Michael Murphy (21 minutes); Shane O'Donnell for Jason McGee (37 minutes); Ethan O'Dnnell for Tony McClenaghan (50 minutes); Mark Curran for Paul Brennan (59 minutes); Stephen McMenamin for Odhran McFdden (69 minutes).

KILDARE: Aaron O'Neill; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Jack Sargent, James Murray, Tony Archbold; Kevin Feely, Kevin Flynn; Padraic Tuohy, Paul Cribbin, Ben McCormack; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Aaron Masterson for Kevin Feely (22 minutes); Neil Flynn for Padraic Tuohy (blood sub 20-32 minutes); Neil Flynn for Ben McCormack (50 minutes); Paddy McDermott for Padraic Tuohy (58 inutes); Brian McLoughlin for Paddy Woodgate (59 minutes).

REFEREE: Barry Cassidy, Derry.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media