Donegal ease past Kildare in Ballybofey

Ryan McHugh of Donegal in action against Kevin Flynn of Kildare during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Donegal and Kildare. Photo by Oli
Donegal took the points in Ballybofey ths afternoon after hitting two goals in the opening half that put them in the driving seat from there on. Goals from Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty saw the home side lead 2-7 to 1-4 at the break.
Kildare lost Kevin Feely to injury in 20 miniutes; with Michaell Murphy also forced off for Donegal around the same time.
Kildare had a lot of possession in the second half, got the lead back to three on a few occasions but eight wides in that second period did nothing for their cause as Donegal hit a couple late points to take the match on a final score line of Donegal 2-11 Kildare 1-9.
Scorers: Donegal, Ryan McHugh 1-1, Patrick McBrierty 1-1, Conor O'Donnell 0-3, Michael Langan 0-4 (1 free), Patrick McBrearty 0-1, Shane O'Connell 0-1.
Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 1-4 (mark, free), Paddy Woodgate 0-2 (2 frees), Padraic Tuohy 0-1, Ruyan Houlihan 0-1, Kevin Flynn 0-1.
DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Oran McFadden Ferry; Ryan McHugh, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Paul Brennan; Jason McGee, Caolan McGonagle; Peader Mogan, Conor O'Donnell, Michael Langan; Patrick McBrierty, Michael Murphy, Tony McCleneghan. Subs: Charles McGuinness for Michael Murphy (21 minutes); Shane O'Donnell for Jason McGee (37 minutes); Ethan O'Dnnell for Tony McClenaghan (50 minutes); Mark Curran for Paul Brennan (59 minutes); Stephen McMenamin for Odhran McFdden (69 minutes).
KILDARE: Aaron O'Neill; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Jack Sargent, James Murray, Tony Archbold; Kevin Feely, Kevin Flynn; Padraic Tuohy, Paul Cribbin, Ben McCormack; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Aaron Masterson for Kevin Feely (22 minutes); Neil Flynn for Padraic Tuohy (blood sub 20-32 minutes); Neil Flynn for Ben McCormack (50 minutes); Paddy McDermott for Padraic Tuohy (58 inutes); Brian McLoughlin for Paddy Woodgate (59 minutes).
REFEREE: Barry Cassidy, Derry.
