Kildare's The K Dolls rally together to beat Covid isolation

No, The K Dolls is not a new pop band, clothing brand or perfume, but it is has proven a big hit with over 850 people across Kildare and further afield.

Throughout the various Covid-19 lockdowns, Fiona Monatague was working from home in Johnstown.

“I work for myself and I’m a single mother. I felt really isolated, really lonely. We’d had the 5km rule, the Kildare travel ban, you couldn’t go anywhere, you couldn’t see anyone. It was terrible,” she said.

“In June 2021, I asked Naas Ball (the community Facebook page) to put up an anonymous post to see if there were any other women who were feeling the same way and wanted to meet up for a walk or go for a coffee. The response was just amazing, so I set up a WhatsApp group and before long I had 50 to 60 people on it.”

The first outing was to Lawlors Hotel where 11 people met up for dinner (seated at two tables as per previous Covid regulations).

“None of us had met before. We didn’t know each other, but we all got on so well. We just clicked. Some people had just moved to Naas before Covid and then the lockdown came and they felt so isolated,” Fiona explained.

“We all came from different backgrounds, completely different ages but we all got on so well together.”

Such was the demand, that Fiona set up a private Facebook page — The K Dolls, for those that were interested in meeting up.

She started to drum up various ideas and planned events such as a barge trip on the canal in Sallins, an afternoon tea at McAuley Place in Naas and an afternoon lunch.

She also set up a walking group where people could arrange to meet up for walks at times of the day that suited them.

“Exercise is hugely important for mental health so the walks were really important. We couldn’t go anywhere, the churches, gyms and theatres were all closed.

“We also have a book club that meet up once a month,” she said. “The amount of people that have come back to me since I set up The K Dolls has been incredible. They said they have made a connection with so many other people. We have a lot of people who spent their time raising their kids and now they have no social outlet. They were really affected by the restrictions.

“People did not realise how isolated and lonely they were, especially when the 5km travel limit came in and then the county travel rule. It was so hard.

“There were so many people who didn’t have family nearby, they had nobody. One person said to me ‘you saved me’ by opening the group.”

Fiona explained how recently she had Covid-19, and her new friends from the group would drop in shopping, wine, antigen tests or goodies to show their support.

“I was blessed,” she said.

She explained there have been lots of mini-groups formed from within the broader group. “We had people who realised they were neighbours, people who were originally from the same place but didn’t know each other. There were these spin off groups where they could get together.”

The Facebook page now has over 850 members.

The K Dolls founder Fiona Montague

Another knock on effect from the Covid restrictions was that they left single people without an outlet to meet other single people.

To counteract this phenomenon, Fiona set up a separate Facebook page called The K Guys and Dolls.

“You have to be single, it’s a little spin off. It doesn’t have to be romantic, it could be for someone looking for friendship or looking for love. It’s just nice to spend time with someone of the opposite sex and have a cup of coffee or go for a walk. If things progress, that’s fine,” said Fiona.

Compared to the online dating world, she pointed out “you are not judging someone on the basis of one photo”.

Speaking of the new social initiatives, the Johnstown resident remarked; “There is great support for everyone. There is such a great community spirit. It’s incredible. We have such kind, caring, amazing people. People have said they haven’t laughed as much in years.”

Fiona pointed out that many partners and couples were all in their own bubbles when the restrictions hit, but many single people were left on their own.

When asked to gauge the attitude of people towards socialising in the wake of the lifting of restrictions, Fiona said; “There is a social anxiety now. People are nervous to go out again. A lot of people are not ready and they are apprehensive to join up. It can be daunting to meet up with a group when you don’t know anyone, but I can meet up with them in advance and go in with them if they don’t want to go in on their own. New members are always welcome.”

Fiona Montague is a Health, Nutrition & Weight Loss Coach who runs www.healthandnutrition.ie