UPDATE: Kildare reportedly refusing to move to Croke Park

Croke Park have announced that the Kildare v Mayo game will be moved from St Conleth’s Park to Croke Park, Saturday with a 7 pm throw-in, in a double game programme, Cavan v Tyrone throwing in at 5 pm.

However the Leinster Leader understands that Kildare Co. Board are refusing to move from St Conlelth's Park and have informed Croke Park of same

SEE PREVIOUS STORY: Qualifiers: Pressure to move out of Newbrige should be resisted come what may