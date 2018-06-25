VOTE: Should Kildare refuse to play Mayo in Croke Park this weekend?

Kildare has been drawn against Mayo in Round Three of the qualifiers, to take place this weekend, and should have home advantage according to the draw.

LATEST: Kildare GAA County Board statement - 'we won't move to Croke Park'

Moves are afoot to play the game in Croke Park this Saturday evening. The Central Competitions Committee wants the Lilywhites to throw in at 7pm on Saturday, after the clash of Tyrone and Cavan, due to capacity requirements.

Kildare GAA is refusing to budge from its Newbridge headquarters.

Meanwhile, Paddy Power believe it’s extremely likely that the GAA will get their way, with odds on the match going ahead in Croker currently standing at 3/10. It’s 3/1 that the Lillies will win the battle and play their match at home, while it’s a 25/1 shot that a walkover is given.

