DAY FIVE - Meet the Kildare Roses 2018 - Hannah Crowley and Shauna Hanley

The Kildare Rose 2018 will be crowned at a gala night in the Westgrove Hotel in Clane this Saturday night, May 19.

The selection event will once again be hosted by former International Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh.

Some 19 young women are in the running to represent Kildare on the Tralee stage this year, following in the footsteps of last year’s Rose, teacher Deirbhile Mulvihill from Kilcock.

This year’s bunch of Roses have had a busy few months leading up to the selection night, including days out at Mondello and Lily O’Brien’s Chocolates in Newbridge. The Roses also fundraise for the Johnstown-based children’s charity, the Jack & Jill Foundation.

Hannah Crowley, Caragh. SPONSOR: Naas Oil

My name’s Hannah Crowley and I'm delighted to be an entrant in this years Kildare Rose competition. I currently live in Caragh, but spent some time in the UK and the US growing up.

I've recently graduated from Drama and Theatre Studies at Trinity College and am dividing my time at the moment between my personal creative endeavours and part-time sub teaching in Kilcullen.

Unfortunately, I am incredibly ungifted in all things sport so while my brother and father are heavily involved with the local GAA team I happily spend my free time producing my own music and collaborating on projects with other young Irish artists.

Shauna Hanley, Kildare. SPONSOR: Mandika Hair Salon

My name is Shauna Hanley. I'm 22 years old and I'm from Kildare town. I'm the youngest of 5, with 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

I am currently serving as a 3star private in the 1st Mechanised Infantry Company in the DFTC in the Curragh. I am hoping to serve overseas in the upcoming year and to further my career and skills as a soldier.

I am a massive fitness lover from running, swimming, weight lifting and pole fitness.

I am a massive animal lover with 1 rabbit and 2 beautiful dogs, 1 of which I adopted from the Kildare Animal Foundation.

