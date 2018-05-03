DAY ONE: Meet the Kildare Roses 2018

19 Lilywhite ladies will battle it out Saturday week, May 12 to become the 2018 Kildare rose.

The gala selection night will be held in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, which is the competition’s main sponsor, and will once again be hosted by International Rose of Tralee winner Maria Walsh.

Over the next week, we will introduce some of the Rose hopefuls.

For more, see next Tuesday's Leinster Leader.

Ailbhe Earley, Ardclough - SPONSOR: Earley Consulting

My name is Ailbhe Earley and I am 23 years old. I live in Ardclough, Straffan.

I am from a family of five, made up of my parents Paul and Mairead, my twin sister Leah and my fourteen year old brother Declan.

I graduated from Trinity College Dublin last year having completed a four year degree in Business, Economics and Social Studies. I am currently working as a Management Consulting Analyst in the Global Management Consulting and Professional Services firm 'Accenture'.

I am an avid Gaelic Footballer with my club, Celbridge. On the opposite side of the spectrum, I am very passionate about Ballet and Piano.

Bronagh Bergin, Caragh - SPONSOR: Dawn Farms

My name is Bronagh Bergin, I’m 20 years old and from Caragh. I’m the youngest of 4 girls and I’m currently studying entrepreneurship and management in IADT, Dun Laoghaire.

I do a lot of merchandising in my spare time and this gives me an opportunity to meet people and hone my skills in marketing, which will assist me in developing my career. I’m really interested in digital marketing and I’m fascinated by the technological advances which is creating a high speed and adaptive society.

I enjoy travelling and have spent a few weeks inter-railing across Europe and hope to spend my summer in Canada.

Gemma Horrigan, Newbridge. SPONSOR: Fergal Allen Motor Factors

My name is Gemma Horrigan, I am 27 years old and live in Newbridge. I am the eldest of two girls.

In 2011, I graduated from Griffith College with a Degree in Fashion Design. I worked in Retail Management for six years until I got an amazing opportunity to change career paths. I now work as a Business Consultant for a Tech company called Wrike and I love it!

I have always had a love for dance and fitness and in 2015 I became a qualified Zumba instructor. I am passionate about art and always make it my mission to visit an art museum in every country that I visit.

Grainne Carr, Ardclough. SPONSOR: Thimble’s Alterations

My name is Gráinne Carr, I’m 22 years old and a proud Ardclough woman. I’m the youngest in the family with two older brothers.

I’m a graduate of a First Class Honours Law Degree from Maynooth University and I recently completed the entrance exams to the Law Society where I will undertake my training as a solicitor with William Fry.

I hope to travel to Australia later this year as travel is a love of mine. I also have a grá for Irish dancing, and debating/public speaking has been my passion since secondary school. I currently volunteer with Concern Worldwide as an adjudicator for their schools All Ireland debating league.

SEE ALSO: Kildare legend Christy Moore to perform intimate gig in Athy this summer

SEE ALSO: 82 jobs to be lost in Athy as Coca-Cola to transfer concentrate manufacturing to Mayo