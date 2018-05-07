DAY TWO: Meet the Kildare roses 2018 - Karen Mullally and Marese O’Connell

19 Lilywhite ladies will battle it out Saturday week, May 12 to become the 2018 Kildare rose.

The gala selection night will be held in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, which is the competition’s main sponsor, and will once again be hosted by International Rose of Tralee winner Maria Walsh.

Over the next week, we will introduce some of the Rose hopefuls.

For more, see tomorrow's Leinster Leader newspaper.

Karen Mullally, Caragh. SPONSOR - Hair Angels Caragh

My name is Karen Mullally, I’m 27 years old and I’m from Caragh. I went to college in St. Patrick’s College, Drumcondra and I am now in my sixth year teaching in Caragh National School which I really enjoy as this is where I once attended myself.

I have always had a huge interest and passion for music and dance and in particular for Irish dancing. Over the years I have competed at National and World Championship level, completed my teachers exams and last year I started my own Irish dance school ‘Scoil Rince na Life’. I also enjoy taking part in charity running events with friends and travelling.



Marese O’Connell, Tipperary. SPONSOR - Black Amber Hair Salon

My name is Marese O’Connell and I am a 25 year old primary school teacher. I’m from Tipperary but have been living in Naas for the past two years.

I love Irish traditional music and teach bodhrán and ceilí band drums. I’m also an avid sports enthusiast and play camogie and football with Templemore. I suffer from wanderlust and find it difficult to sit still! With each country I visit, three more are added to the bucket list.

I’m a positive, outgoing person and always try to look on the bright side of life. Entering the Kildare Rose Selection has been amazing and I’m thankful for the opportunity to partake in the festival.

SEE ALSO: DAY ONE: Meet the Kildare Roses 2018