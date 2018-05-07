DAY TWO: Meet the Kildare Roses 2018 - Jade Gahan and Joanne Byrne

19 Lilywhite ladies will battle it out Saturday week, May 12 to become the 2018 Kildare rose.

The gala selection night will be held in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, which is the competition’s main sponsor, and will once again be hosted by International Rose of Tralee winner Maria Walsh.

Over the next week, we will introduce some of the Rose hopefuls.

Jade Gahan, Maynooth. SPONSOR - Glenroyal Hotel

My name is Jade Gahan. I’m 27 years old and I’m from Maynooth.

I have a Postgraduate Degree in Primary Education and am currently in my third year of teaching, which I love! Outside of school I love singing, dance and all things sport. I have been Irish dancing from a young age and have taken part in musicals such as My Fair Lady and Godspell.

This year I have decided to take part in the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon. Having grown up spending summers in Kerry for the Rose of Tralee festival, I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute of the selection process this year!

Joanne Byrne, Allenwood. SPONSOR - Dental Options & Clearbraces.ie

My name is Joanne Eve Byrne, I am 25 years old, from Allenwood. I have a love for fashion and travel along with being a major foodie who adores baking and traditional cooking, which I was fortunate enough to have learnt from my grandparents.

Graduating with a degree in Business, I plan to undertake a Master’s in Education in the near future to allow me to expand my career into the Education industry.

Overall, I am a positive, driven person who is always up for new adventures, creating memories and meeting new people. I am very excited to be involved in the Rose of Tralee and loving every moment so far.

