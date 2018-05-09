DAY FOUR: Meet the Kildare Roses 2018 - Nicola Hyland and Sarah Taheny

The Kildare Rose 2018 will be crowned at a gala night in the Westgrove Hotel in Clane this Saturday night, May 19.

The selection event will once again be hosted by former International Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh.

Some 19 young women are in the running to represent Kildare on the Tralee stage this year, following in the footsteps of last year’s Rose, teacher Deirbhile Mulvihill from Kilcock.

This year’s bunch of Roses have had a busy few months leading up to the selection night, including days out at Mondello and Lily O’Brien’s Chocolates in Newbridge. The Roses also fundraise for the Johnstown-based children’s charity, the Jack & Jill Foundation.

Nicola Hyland, Bog of Allen. SPONSOR: Kildare Derby Festival Queen

My name is Nicole Hyland. I am 23 years old and am the third eldest of my four sisters and one brother. I am a proud Lark living in the heart of the Bog of Allen.

A secondary school Maths and Science teacher by day and a farmer by weekend.

I have represented Kildare in the National Ploughing Championships twice. I like to swap my wellies for my heels every now and again and in 2017 I was crowned Kildare Derby Festival Queen, and am grateful for their sponsorship.

Sarah Taheny, Newbridge. SPONSOR: Tranquility Centre, Newbridge

My name is Sarah Taheny. I’m 21 years old and from Newbridge. I come from a family of 4 and am very close to them all, especially my younger sister.

My sponsor is close to the family and I have thoroughly enjoyed wearing my sash at all the events.

I am in third year in Trinity College Dublin pursuing a degree in Social Work. I have a passion for working with people and hope to work in the disability sector or in mental health services when I qualify in 2019.

I have a love for the stage and spent many years as a member of Stage Academy Newbridge.

