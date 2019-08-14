Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Con (Tony) Cullinane – Rathmore, Kildare / Ballineen, Cork

August 13 2019. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Rosaline, cherished father of Anne-Marie, David, Shane and Tony and adored grandad to Ruari, Cara, Rowan, Senan and Ellie. Will be sadly missed by his brother T.J., sister Angela and by all his extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington (W91YN79) on Thursday from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving on Friday to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Eadestown for 11.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation box at the Funeral Home and the Church.

Maureen Fox (née Grace) – Derrinturn, Carbury

August 11 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Sean, loving mother of John, Patrick, Jimmy, Jane and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Maureen will be reposing at her family home on Thrusday and Friday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm each evening. Requiem Mass on Saturday August 17th at 2pm in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Derrinturn (W91 XN35) followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anne Kirwan (née Weldon) – Gurteenoona, Monasterevin

August 13 2019, wife of the Late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, brother, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Philomena Madigan's residence, Gurteenoona, Monasterevin (Eir Code W34 DR79) from 2pm on Thursday afternoon wirh Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.15am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery. House private Friday morning please.