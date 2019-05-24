Deaths in Kildare - Friday, May 24, 2019

Richard (Dick) Harte – Celbridge

May 23 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge. Richard (Dick) (in his 92nd year), beloved husband of the late Jane (Betty) and dear father of Celine, Martin, Pauline, Christine and Kevin and a devoted grandfather of Fiona, Richard, Rory, Emily, Rebecca, Sam and Emma. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Ivan and Stuart, daughters-in-law Carole and Denise, sister-in-law Mona, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at his home on (Sunday) evening from 4.00 o’c to 7.00 o’c. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on (Monday) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

Bro. Pat O'Neill – Patrician Monastery, Naas Road, Newbridge

May 23 2019. Bro. Pat (peacefully), in the care of Tallaght University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his sisters Julia, Catherine, Sadie, Mary and Margaret, brothers Christopher and Matthew, Patrician Confreres, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Patrician Monastery, Naas Road, Newbridge on Sunday from 4 o'clock until 7 o'clock with prayers at 6 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning at 10.40 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.