Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, May 21, 2019

Mary Kennedy (née Gill) - Baltracey, Donadea

May 21st 2019, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Michael and mother of the late baby Mick. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Seamus and Patrick, daughters Sheila, Mary and Martina, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday from 4pm-8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10:30am to arrive at Rathcoffey Church for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

Josephine (Josie) Lawlor (née Lowry) - Churchview Lawns, Prosperous / Pimlico, Dublin

May 21st 2019, peacefully at Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Frank, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10:30am to arrive at Our Lady & St. Joseph Church, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery.

Adrienne Mooney - Courtown Park, Kilcock

May 20 2019, Peacefully after a short illness in the care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown surrounded by her loving family. Adrienne sadly missed by her loving sons Alex & Eoin and their dad Ger Kiely, parents; Eddie and Angie, brothers; Keith, Craig, Stefan and Ian, sister; Ashling, sisters-in-law; Janet, Nicola and Maria, brothers-in-law; Patrick and Martin, mother-in-law; Breda, nephews and nieces; Amelia, Kyle, Maisie Belle, Emma, Claire, Hazel and Adam, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, neighbours and colleagues. Reposing at her home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock.

Mary O'Loughlin (née Sheehan) - Kerdiff Court, Naas, Kildare / Dundrum, Dublin / Tralee, Kerry

May 21st 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital, beloved wife of the late Jeremiah, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Maria & Eileen, son Michael, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, extended family & friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 4-7pm, with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research & Cappuchin Day Centre.

Peter Walsh - St. Patrick's Park, Kill

May 21 2019, Sadly missed by his loving parents Zelda and Martin, sister Elizabeth, brother Martin, sister-in-law Elaine, brother-in-law Mick, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm with prayers at 6.45pm. Removal on Friday morning at 9.20am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill, for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. House private on Friday morning please.