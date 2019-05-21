Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Andrew (Sandy) Higgins – Naas

May 19, 2019, (peacefully), after a long illness, at Tallaght Hospital, Andrew (Sandy), beloved husband of Kathleen, loving father of Emma, Mark, Stephen and Susan and dear brother of Dessie, Ger, Ray, Gary, Brendan (deceased), Liam, Dermot, Philip, Ita, Bernie, Betty, Theresa and Gabrielle; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, uncles, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Michael, Meaghan, Jessica, Eoin, Rachel, Summer, Finn and Fiadh and great grandchild Lana. Reposing on Tuesday from 6.00pm to 8.00pm with Prayers at 7.00pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Oncology Ward at Tallaght Hospital. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

Lisa Tobin (née Leonard) – 'Ashline', Milltown, Athy

May 19 2019, Deeply regretted by her loving husband Rick, children Darragh and Ella-May, brothers Padraic and Liam, sisters Emma and Amy, parents Billy and Mary, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence (R14 VY76) from 6pm on Thursday evening until the conclusion of prayers, which begin at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.