WATCH: Leinster Leader sports editor Tommy Callaghan previews this weekend's Kildare GAA action
Bumper weekend with hurlers, senior, junior and U20 footballers in action
Leinster Leader sports editor Tommy Callaghan previews a huge weekend for Kildare football and hurling.
The U20s are in action v Carlow this Friday, the hurlers v London in the Christy Ring and seniors v Longford in Round 2 qualifiers on Saturday and the Junior Footballers in Croke Park action on Sunday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on