Lilies name side for U20 clash with Carlow

Kildare have named their team to take on Carlow in the Eirgrid Leinster U20 Football quarter final against Carlow in Network Cullen Park, this Friday, June 22 which throws in at 7.30.

Kildare defeated Wicklow last week with Ballyteague’s Jimmy Hyland scoring 11 points in total.

The team reads:

Aaron O'Neill (Carbury); Mark Dempsey (Moorefield), Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace), DJ Earley (Monasterevan); Stephen Comerford (Round Towers), Jason Gibbons (Kilcock), Ruadhan Ó Giolláin (Maynooth); Aaron Masterson cpt (Moorefield), David Marnett (Sarsfields); Darragh Ryan (Sarsfields), Padraig Nash (Monasterevan), Tony Archbold (Celbridge); Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague), Brian McLoughlin (Clane), Paddy Woodgate (Raheens).