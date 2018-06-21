Boost for Lilies as James Burke named for Ring Cup final start

Kildare senior hurlers received a major boost this evening (Thursday June 21) when James Burke was named to start in Saturday’s Christy Ring Cup final against London in Croke Park (2 pm).

The Naas man, who starred troughout the league campaign before being struck down with a very serious illness, has fought his way back to fitness and after making a few substitute appearances in the last couple of games, has now been given a starting shirt by Joe Quaid for Saturday’s big clash.

The full Kildare line up for Saturday reads:

1. Paddy McKenna - Clane;

2. Cian Forde - Maynooth, 3. John Doran - Leixlip; 4. Paul Sullivan - Naas;

5. Éanna O'Neill - Coill Dubh, 6. Mark Moloney - Celbridge, 7. Mark Grace - Coill Dubh;

8. Niall Ó Muineacháin - Celbridge, 9. Brian Byrne - Naas (Captain);

10. James Burke - Naas, 11. Paul Divilly - Confey, 12. Kevin Whelan - Naas;

13. Shane Ryan - Naas, 14. Martin Fitzgerald - Ardclough, 15. Jack Sheridan - Naas.

Subs: 16. Paul Dermody - Éire Óg Corra Choill; 17. Dylan Brereton - Coill Dubh; 18. Chris Bonus - Clane; 19. Bernard Deay - Clane; 20. Simon Leacy - Naas; 21. Barry Cormack - Éire Óg Corra Choill; 22. Sean Gainey - Naas; 23. Mick Purcell - Naas; 24. Mark Delaney - Coill Dubh; 25. Shane Walsh - Naas; 26. Diarmuid Cahill - Coill Dubh.