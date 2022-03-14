Kildare Senator joins critics of cycle lanes in Newbridge, calls for safety audit

A Kildare Senator has joined the ranks of critics calling for Kildare County Council (KCC) to investigate the cycle lanes in Newbridge.

Labour Senator Mark Wall, as well as the party's Local Area Representative for Newbridge, Gerard Delaney, have called for KCC to conduct a safety audit of the controversial lanes, which were introduced earlier this year.

Explaining his views, Senator Wall said: "Piecemeal attempts to create Cycle Lanes on Newbridge Main Street are not acceptable and are dangerous.

"These attempts by KCC are doing nothing to create a positive atmosphere for implementing cycle lanes, which if correctly followed would be welcomed by so many Newbridge residents."

He continued: "What the Council has created on the Main Street is a danger to many vehicle users, pedestrians and cyclists, with continuing problems for all concerned in particular those with special needs and or mobility issues; serious concerns have been raised by road users, local businesses and Disability Activists.

Senator Mark Wall, Labour Party

"You do not solve these problems without first listening to those who have already highlighted the dangers due to the problems they have already encountered.

"Unfortunately this has been the case from the beginning of the implementation of the new Cycle Paths: it is simply not good enough to ignore over 1100 local residents who have serious concerns about what is happening to Newbridge Main Street."

He added: "KCC is hoping that time and the piecemeal changes will solve this problem, that has never worked anywhere and will not work here.

Mr Delaney echoed Senator Wall's views by calling on KCC to re-engage with local residents: "I have experienced these problems on the ground: they are not imaginary, exaggerated or made up.

"Newbridge Labour wants to see safe cycle lanes developed but ignoring the concerns of the people of Newbridge is not the correct way of getting any changes successfully implemented.

"It is time KCC carried out a full safety audit on this new layout before somebody is seriously injured on our main street," he added.