Armagh too strong for Kildare

Daragh Ryan of Kildare in action against Jemar Hall of Armagh during the AFL Division 1 at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo:Piaras Ó Mídhea
In the end there were five points separating Armagh and Kildare in The Athletic Grounds this evening and in fairness the visitors can have no complaints.
On a miserable night weather-wise and despite Kildare puteeting up a might effort in the opening half, when they trailed by one at th break 1-4 to 0-6.
Armagh dictated in the second half, Kilare failing to them under any real pressure despite cutting a 4 point lead bqck to two but the home side had the ammunition to tack on the vital points winning 1-12 to 0-10.
Scorers: Armagh, Andrew Murnin 1-0, Rian O'Neill 0-5 (3 frees, 45, mark), Stefan Campbell 0-2, Jemar Hall 0-1, Tiernan Kelly 0-1, Aidan Forker 0-1, Jarlath Og Burns 0-1, Rory Grugan 0-1.]
Kildare, Paddy Woodgate 0-3 (1 free), Jimmy Hyland 0-4 (3 frees), Daniel Flynn 0-1 (mark), Ben McCormack 0-1, Darragh Kirwan 0-1.
KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Jack Sargent, James Murray, Daragh Ryan; Aaron Masterson, Kevin Flynn; Fergal Conway, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Darragh Kirwan for Paddy Woodgate (46 minutes); Kevin O'Callaghan for Fergal Conway (51 minutes); Kevin Feely for Aaron Masterson (51 minutes); Tony Archbold for Jack Sargent (61 minutes); Alex Beirne for James Murray (61 minutes).
ARMAGH: Ethan Rafferty; Greg McCabe, Aidan Forker, Aaron McKay; James Morgan, Niall Rowland, Jarlath Óg Burns; Ciaran Mackin, Ben Crealey; Jemar Hall, Rory Grugan, Tiernan Kelly; Andrew Murnin, Rian O'Neill, Ciaran O'Hanlon. Subs: Stefan Campbell for Jemar Hall (45 minutes); Jason Duffy for Andrew Murnin (51 minutes); Connaire Mackin for Niall Rowland (53 minutes); Conor O'Neill for Ciaran O'Hanlon (64 minutes); Niall Grimley for Ben Crealey (69 minutes).
REFEREE: Joe McQuillan.
