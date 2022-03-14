Dunlavin man to represent Kildare at Mr. Personality Festival

Dunlavin man Joe Metcalfe will represent Kildare at the 15th Annual Mr. Personality Festival which is being organised by Kilkenny County Macra na Feirme. The festival will take place from the April 8 and 9 at the Springhill Court Hotel. The festival has been kindly sponsored by Kilkenny, Carlow and District Farm Relief Services. Joe is 25 years old. He is an active member of Kildare Macra na Feirme. His hobbies and interests include socialising, watching sport and attending farm walks. He is a man of many talents. Joe believes he will make a good representative for Kildare because of his engaging personality and he is fun to be around.

He has a busy weekend ahead of him. The contestants will arrive at the Springhill Court Hotel at 6pm on the 8th April, with the on-stage interviews starting at 9pm. The on-stage interviews will be conducted by our new MC for 2022, Miss Claire Henriques. This will be followed by music from the much-anticipated The Waxies and DJ until late. Joe will have an early start on Saturday morning with contestant private interviews with our judges. After lunch, the contestant challenges will take place! On Saturday evening, Joe will be donning his suit and meeting with Kilkenny, Carlow and District Farm Relief Services and have their official photos taken. This is followed by the banquet, starting at 7:30pm. Deuces Wild will be playing hit after hit, until Mr Personality 2022 is announced at 12 midnight. The DJ will be continuing the celebrations til the early morning.

Tickets for the banquet/ restaurant can be booked by contacting Lydia in the Springhill Court Hotel on (056)7721122. Full details are available on www.mrpersonality.ie. There is no shortage of Macra na Feirme activity in Kilkenny over the weekend with a hurling/ camogie competition, volleyball final and a debating final due to take place. Further information is available by contacting Christine O’Neill on (087) 3128562 or Aoife Power on (087) 7535154.