Disabled parking bays in Newbridge, County Kildare lambasted by activists

The disabled parking bays present on the Main Street on Newbridge have drawn ire from a number of advocates for those with disabilities.

One such activist is Tipperary native Seán O’Connor, who said that the bays in Newbridge are not fit for purpose.

Mr O’Connor works on behalf of Ireland Tourist Trail ‘21, which he explained is a voluntary group with the intention to set out a tourist trail, especially for persons with disabilities, across the country and also on Ireland’s waterways.

He also said that the group has investigated a total of 3,105 bays in Ireland since last December, and he also appeared on his local Tipp FM last December to discuss the issue.

While Mr O’ Connor has no disabilities himself, he says that he has a huge passion for promoting the rights of people with disabilities.

'THIS IS DANGEROUS'

Mr O’ Connor also brought the Leader on a tour to various different bays in Newbridge, in order to show us firsthand how difficult it was entering and exiting the bays.

As he investigated the difficulties, two other Newbridge residents came up to Mr O’ Connor in order to vent their frustrations about the bays.

"While every town in Ireland has issues with disability access, Newbridge is just one of the latest examples," Mr O’Connor explained.

An example of a disabled parking bay in Newbridge

He added that he has also investigated other bays in Athy, Naas, and Castledermot, with plans to investigate Maynooth in the near-future.

In addition, he has been in contact with a number of local politicians in the hopes of bringing the issue to Kildare County Council’s (KCC) attention.

"I am willing to take this issue to Europe if need be... those with disabilities deserve more respect.

"We have consulted with wheelchair users and access groups, we know what we’re talking about.

"It’s just common sense; the street plan in the town is not safe, for both abled and disabled people,” Mr O’ Connor said.

"No more red tape, and no more dilly-dallying."

Previously, the Newbridge Access Group said it had "serious concerns" for the safety of disabled drivers in the town, in addition to passengers and other motorists and cyclists, and raised them at a public consultation meeting in October of last year.

The public consultation concerned the controversial proposal of temporary cycle — which has now been installed — and seating infrastructure along the Main Street of the town.

A spokesperson of the group explained to KCC in their submission: "The existing bays were installed in strategic locations after consultation with our organisation taking ease of use, safety for wheelchair users/ vision or mobility impaired, other vulnerable citizens pedestrians motorists and cyclists into consideration.

"This proposed design for temporary cycle lanes and parklets puts many people at risk of serious injury as cars are parked closer to traffic and passengers must alight across cycle lanes," the spokesperson added.

The group also specifically voiced concerns over the "safety and dignity" of disabled parking permit holders at the Riverbank Arts Centre, as the parklets are located adjacent to parking bays.

"It can be difficult for disabled parking permit holders to disembark in full view of onlookers as they try to ensure their wallets, purses or personal documents stay safe and dignity is preserved," they explained.

THE LAW NEEDS TO BE PROPERLY ENFORCED

The Leader also got into contact with Peter Gohery, an above-knee left leg amputee from County Galway.

The chairperson of Physical Impairment Ireland (PII), Mr Gohery also voiced his disapproval of bays on a national basis, similar to Mr O’Connor.

Mr Gohery said: "County councillors and Ministers are patting each other on the back, but they aren’t actually enforcing it.

"For example, Eamon Ryan raised the fine for those who park in disabled bays from €40 to €80, but nothing seems to be done to actually enforce it.

"I don’t care if they introduce a fine of a thousand euro: what matters is the law needs to be properly enforced."

DIFFERENT NEEDS

Mr Gohery also emphasised that all disabled people have unique needs: "I am an above-knee left leg amputee, while a friend of mine is an above-knee right leg amputee, and as such we require different needs.

"The current situation is unfair to people with disabilities," he concluded.

KCC was contacted for a response by the Leader, to which a spokesperson replied: "The Transportation Department has commenced a countywide review of Pay Parking Bye Laws.

"The Draft Bye Laws will be placed on public display and members of the public and community groups are encouraged to participate in the public consultation process."