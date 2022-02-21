Search

22 Feb 2022

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind need Puppy Raisers in Leinster

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind need Puppy Raisers in Leinster

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind need Puppy Raisers in Leinster

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

21 Feb 2022 9:45 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is currently recruiting for Puppy Raising Volunteers in the Leinster area.

Dublin
Kildare (Maynooth, Naas, Sallins, Newbridge, Leixlip only)
Wicklow (Blessington, Bray, Delgany, Greystones only)
Meath (Ratoath and Dunboyne only)

Puppy Raisers foster one of our puppies from age 8 weeks until approximately 12-14 months. At eight weeks old our puppies begin their journey to becoming a Guide Dog for a person who is vision impaired or an Assistance Dog for a family of a child with autism. This journey starts in the homes of our Puppy Raising Volunteers. The puppy will live with your family in your home. Under the direction of our Puppy Raising Supervisors, puppies learn basic rules and obedience. At approximately 14 months they move into our Training Centre with our highly skilled trainers and the hard work towards graduating as a Guide or Assistance Dog begins.

This is a great opportunity to make a real difference to someone's life and to learn new dog training skills.

Criteria to become a Puppy Raiser:

No more than two other dogs in the home. They must be sociable, well behaved and neutered/spayed

The puppy must not be left alone for prolonged periods of time (max 4 hours but this is age dependent)

You must have access to a secured outdoor area.

Children in the home must be over five years of age

You must be 18 years or older, but the whole family can get involved

Must have internet access and be able to use Zoom platform

To apply or to find out more please visit www.guidedogs.ie or email Erin at erin@guidedogs.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media