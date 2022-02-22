100km Walk during Lent to aid Kildare GAA

Big names such as Christy Moore, Ruby Walsh and Paul Mescal have already signed up for what promises to be the walk of all walks.

Former top stars Pa Connolly and Mick Carolan joined up with Kildare football star Daniel Flynn and hurling supremo Brian Byrne to launch what is being dubbed as Lining out for The Lilywhites — 100km Walk to be undertaken during Lent.

It is anticipated by organisers Dermot O'Reilly, Co PRO Lorraine O'Connor, Charlie McCreevy, Ollie Ryan (Club Kildare), and others, with the full backing of Kildare Co. Board, that the walk will be undertaken throughout the the six week period, at home and abroad.

Proceeds of the 100km walk will benefit Kildare GAA, football and hurling from minor all the way up to senior level.

Everyone who signs up to compete the walk will receive a 'Lining out for the Lilywhites' cap, sponsored by Barberstown Castle Hotel, Straffan.

Full details will be announced this week, so time to sign up and get cracking for the 100km walk during the 40 days of Lent, all in aid of Kildare GAA.

Up The Lilies!