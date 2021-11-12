Road resurfacing night works in Naas; Stop and Go Traffic system will be in place

File pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) have announced road resurfacing night works in Naas, County Kildare.
The works will take place at R445, Newbridge Road (between Chadwicks Junction and Arconagh Estate) Naas, and will take place from Thursday 18th – Friday 26th November 2021, subject to weather conditions.
Working hours each night will be from 8pm to 6am.
Traffic Management will be in the form of Stop and Go.
KCC has said that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.
