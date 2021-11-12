Search

12/11/2021

Kildare author's dyslexia friendly books set to feature on Aldi shelves nationwide as part of programme

Pic Supplied by Muireann Doherty

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

An author from Kildare who writes books that are accessible to young people with dyslexia is set to have her works feature on supermarket shelves nationwide.

Having announced the six winners of Grow with Aldi 2021 back in September, Aldi has selected 21 Irish producers and given them the opportunity to sell their wares in Aldi stores nationwide.

Among these is The Johnny Magory Company Ltd. from County Kildare, with their latest release, Johnny Magory and the Oíche Nollag Adventure, as well as Johnny Magory and the Farmyard Féasta.

Commenting on this recent announcement, the Johnny Magory Company Ltd. team said: "To have been chosen by the Aldi team as one of this year’s Grow with Aldi Festive programme is something that we never could have imagined this time last year!

"We are so excited to be able to reach more shoppers than ever and add to the festive cheer."

It added: "We can’t wait to head to our local Aldi on November 7 and see our product on shelves!"

The Johnny Magory series was created by Emma-Jane Leeson, who was recently awarded Network Ireland's Business Woman of the Year National Award for the Creative Professional, and educates children on Irish heritage, language and wildlife in adventures featuring the title character.

Ms Leeson is currently in the process of writing an animated series about Johnny Magory.

Further details about the Johnny Magory series of books can be found at its official website: www.johnnymagory.com.

