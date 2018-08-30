Kildare traffic alert: Temporary overnight lane closures on M7

There will be some temporary lane closures on the M7 motorway tonight in the Naas area in order to facilitate overnight works on the long-running M7 upgrade.

Details of the closures are as follows:

* M7 Westbound between Junction 8 and Junction 10, between the hours of 10pm and 6am tonight, Thursday 30 August.

*M7 Eastbound between Junction 10 and Junction 8 between the hours of 9pm and 6am tomorrow night, Friday 31st August.

During these times one lane will be available in both directions.

As part of the Eastbound closure, traffic will be diverted from 10am at Junction 9 (Naas North) off ramp, and back onto the N7 at Junction 9 on ramp, for works to take place safely below the interchange.

Any inconvenience caused to the public is regretted, according to Kildare County Council.