Garda speed vans to monitor 60kph speed limit at Kildare motorway roadworks from next week

Kildare gardaí will deploy Gosafe speed vans from next Monday on the stretch of the M7 motorway undergoing roadworks.

The speed cameras will be in place between Junction 8 (Johnstown) and Junction 11 (merge with M9) from Monday next, August 27, in order to enforce the 60kph speed limit in place on the road due to the extensive upgrade roadworks being carried out.

The decision to put the speed vans in place has been made in consultation with Kildare County Council, the works contractors and Gosafe.

“We thank the public for their co-operation and we request motorists to heed the speed limits when travelling through the works zone #arrivealive”,” said a Garda statement.

Several motorists have already been prosecuted at Naas District Court for breaking the speed limit around the motorway works, which has been in place since their commencement in January.