09/09/2021

Johnstownbridge operation by gardaí results in multiple drivers getting punished for speeding

Ciarán Mather

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Gardaí in Kildare conducted speed checks at Johnstownbridge conducted speed checks in Johnstownbridge recently following complaints regards speeding motorists.

Numerous detections were made by Naas Roads Policing Unit, including one driver who was caught travelling at 80kph in a 50kph zone.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to all speeding motorists.

