Search

07/09/2021

Impassioned GoFundMe page details young Newbridge girl's battle with cancer

Lucy O' Reilly Fleming

Lucy O' Reilly Fleming

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A fundraiser page has been set up for a girl living in Newbridge, County Kildare who was recently diagnosed with a form of cancer known as Brain Stem Glioma.

11-year-old Lucy O'Reilly Fleming found out that she had a malignant tumour on August 31.

Speaking about his daughter's plight, her father Ian said about the fundraiser, titled 'Help Lil Lucy': "Lucy doesn't know the timeline of events right now. She knows she has a tumor and it's bad but we don't want her to know more until we have to tell her."

He explained: "Lucy is going to have radiology treatment and will improve significantly. She should be able to go back to school and play with her friends, which she can't wait for."

"However, we don't know how long this will last for and once she begins to deteriorate, it will be rapid."

"We know we will need equipment, rooms changed and all manner of other items, we just don't know when and what right now. We will have people to assess and help us but we are still feeling lost about all of this."

Mr. Fleming continued: "We would like to be able to make her comfortable as soon as it starts to go downhill, and have what is needed for her. That is the point of setting up this fund."

"This fund will not save her life but it might make her last days as enjoyable as they can be."

He concluded his statement on the page by admitting that he is "terrified" for his daughter.

The fundraiser for Lucy O'Reilly Fleming originally started with a €1,000 goal, but has now amassed over €16,500.

Speaking to The Leinster Leader about the news, Ian Fleming said: "I just want to thank people for their messages of support and any small donation they can give."

Help Lil Lucy can be found on GoFundMe as well as on the official Facebook page for Ian Fleming Designs.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, you can call Cancer Nurseline Freefone on 1 800 200 700 or you can visit the website of The Irish Cancer Society at cancer.ie.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media