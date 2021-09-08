Window forced open and cash taken in Athy burglary

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí said that cash was taken during a burglary in the Ardree area of Athy at the weekend.
The incident happened near the River Barrow on Sunday afternoon.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating the burglary of a house in the Ardree area of Athy on the 5th September 2021.
"An amount of cash was stolen from the premises and an amount of damage caused.
"Investigation is ongoing."
