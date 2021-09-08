Kildare Gardaí stop driver who failed drug test and was on phone

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in Kildare recently pulled over a driver who later tested positive for cannabis.
The driver was also using their phone while driving.
Naas Roads Policing Unit made the announcement on Twitter, where they revealed that the motorist failed a Road Side Drugs Test for Cannabis and was arrested.
It is understood that FCPNs have been issued and proceedings are to follow.
The Unit have since urged the public to drive safe.
