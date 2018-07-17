Vans store now open at Kildare Village

Vans has just opened a store at Kildare Village.

The popular sports footwear, clothing and accessories brand is situated beside Asics and Musto at the designer shopping outlet, Nurney Road, Greyabbey, Kildare.

Michael Kors is due to open a shop in August.

A long list of big brands have opened at the Outlet in recent months, including PUMA, Prada, and Umit Kutluck, to name a few.

SEE ALSO: Star children's attraction, Imaginosity opens at Kildare Village today

SEE ALSO: Kildare Village car park plans refused after concern raised about town future

SEE ALSO: Massive Lego exhibition now running in Kildare