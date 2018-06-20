Michael Kors to open in Kildare Village this summer
US retailer Michael Kors is to open a new shop in Kildare Village.
The popular luxury handbags and accessories brand is due to open a store in August.
The shop will be situated beside DKNY and The Kooples.
It follows a long list of big brands opening in the Outlet in recent months, including PUMA, Prada, and Umit Kutluck, to name a few.
The outlet now boasts over 100 designer discount stores.
