Michael Kors to open in Kildare Village this summer

US retailer Michael Kors is to open a new shop in Kildare Village.

The popular luxury handbags and accessories brand is due to open a store in August.

The shop will be situated beside DKNY and The Kooples.

It follows a long list of big brands opening in the Outlet in recent months, including PUMA, Prada, and Umit Kutluck, to name a few.

The outlet now boasts over 100 designer discount stores.

