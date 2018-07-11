Massive Lego exhibition now running in Kildare

A massive Lego exhibition is now running in Kildare.

The Big Brick Exhibition and Building Experience is open at the Limecrete Room in Castletown House and Parklands in Celbridge, and runs daily until September 2 2018.

Created by Banbridge native Michael Finan, the exhibition features an enormous Lego collection, including 459 separate sets with a total of over 286,000 bricks. Michael's collection of construction toys and three-dimensional puzzles are also showcased at the huge event, as well as much more.

There are an array of LEGO models and Wrebbit 3D puzzles on display, as well as a play area for the little builders.

The exhibition attracted thousands of Lego enthusiasts last year.

The exhibition runs from 10am to 5pm daily until September 2. It will also open every weekend in September. Tickets are €6 for adults, Seniors €4 Students/Children €3. Family pass which is 2 adults and 3 children is €18. For more information, visit The Big Brick Experience on Facebook.

