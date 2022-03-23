Kildare gardaí arrest SECOND motorist for speeding at nearly 200kph on M9

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in Kildare have arrested a second motorist for speeding at nearly 200kph on the M9.
It comes just two days after gardaí with the Naas Roads Policing Unit (NRPU) detected a different motorist travelling at an 'incredible' speed of 193kph on the M9, in a 120 kph zone.
The Garda Traffic account on Twitter said about the most recent incident: "NPRU detected this motorist travelling at 184kph on the M9.
"They were stopped and the driver was arrested for Dangerous Driving.
"Proceedings are to follow," Garda Traffic added.
