Kildare gardai arrest motorist who was travelling at 193kph on the M9

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardai in Kildare have arrested a motorist who was travelling at 193kph on the M9.
According to the official Garda Traffic account on Twitter, the Naas Roads Policing Unit detected the motorist travelling at an 'incredible' speed of 193kph on the M9, in a 120 kph zone.
"They were stopped and the motorist was arrested and has been charged with dangerous driving.
"A court appearance is to follow," the account added.
Community Garda Gary Cogan with the powdered paint called "gulal" thrown during the Holi Day festival / PHOTO: KILDARE GARDA DIVISION
