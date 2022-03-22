Avoca announce new store in Kildare Village

AVOCA has revealed that a new retail store with their quintessential food market offer is set to open next month at Kildare Village, Ireland’s leading luxury shopping destination.

Set to be 196 sq.metres of prime front facing retail space, AVOCA at Kildare Village will be the retailer’s 14th store in Ireland and will boast the exceptional interior and exterior design that is synonymous and in keeping with the colourful AVOCA brand.

Foodies can rejoice as AVOCA’s stunning food market range; bestselling hearty favourites & tasty treats will be available from their new store. Customers can expect the retailer’s hugely popular own brand produce and delicious gourmet meals, as well as several exciting culinary experiences including an exterior fabulous food to go hut for shoppers looking to grab convenient delicious snacks, details of which will be revealed ahead of the official opening. AVOCA will join a strong stable of food and beverage offerings at Kildare Village.

Visitors can also expect an extensive retail offering featuring gorgeous products from their own brand collections along with leading Irish designers awaiting to be discovered across beauty, homeware, and seasonal gifting categories. In addition to this, the store will stock their world-famous throws and soft goods from AVOCA’s Mill, which is deeply rooted in heritage ahead of the Mill’s 300-year anniversary next year.

Maoliosa Connell, Director of Marketing, Creative and Buying at AVOCA, says: "We’re delighted to partner with Value Retail and secure a prime location that will allow us to expand our store footprint and bring AVOCA products and services to a whole new group of customers. The new space for AVOCA will enhance the Irish culinary and retail offering at Kildare Village and promises to deliver an inspiring experience for customers. This exciting new chapter is the first of many to come this year for the AVOCA brand and we can’t wait to welcome valued and new customers to our store in Kildare Village very soon. We are really excited about the journey ahead and working in partnership with the wonderful team in Kildare Village."

Further information regarding the store’s key features will be shared closer to the opening on www.avoca.com.