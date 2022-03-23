Arthritis Ireland launch Kildare 5km challenge

Members of the Arthritis Ireland Kildare Branch have signed up for the organisation 5km a Day challenge to raise funds and awareness around arthritis this April. The challenge kicks off on April 4 and the aim is to complete 5km a day for 7 days straight, in the location and format of your choice! Anyone can participate and details are on www.arthritisireland.ie

National Arthritis Week takes place this year on 4-10 April. The theme is based around physical activity and its importance for people living with arthritis. Arthritis Ireland is encouraging people living with arthritis to try even small amounts of physical activity, which they say can help you stay strong and remain independent. Being active can have a big impact on the health and wellbeing of people with arthritis.

The Kildare Branch committee have organised their AGM for Saturday morning April 2 in Lawlor’s Hotel Naas at 10.30am. All are welcome to attend and meet the committee. Guest speaker is Professor Ronan Mullan, Rheumatologist at Naas and Tallaght University Hospital.

Keith Nix is the Chairperson of the Arthritis Ireland Kildare Branch and an Arthritis Ireland Board member. He is retired and actively involved as a volunteer. The reason he is doing the 5km challenge is that he firmly believes in exercise because he has found it helps in reducing the effect of Arthritis. Keith has osteoarthritis in his knee and fingers and exercising has helped him to reduce the pain that he experiences and increases his mobility. He walks at the local dog shelter, KWSPCA three times a week and usually walks about 10kms per day with the dogs. He also regularly exercises his fingers by holding weights in his hands which strengthens the fingers thus helping reduce the pain. He usually does this at the local gym a couple of times per week as well as using weights and the walking machines.

Áine Rushe is a mother to two boys. Originally from North Wicklow she moved to the Curragh, Kildare in 2015. She was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis at the end of 2014. Shortly after arriving in Kildare Aine contacted Arthritis Ireland and went to some of their events. She did the Living Well with Arthritis Course and after that joined the Kildare Branch committee. She has had so much support and learned so much through Arthritis Ireland that she is taking on this challenge to give back to the organisation that has changed her life for the better. She will be forever grateful to all the kind people involved with Arthritis Ireland. "Living with Arthritis is not easy but with the support provided it feels easier," she said.

Ava Price from Rathangan now living in Kildare town is taking part in the 5km a day for National Arthritis Week. She was diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis when she was 13 years old. She has been a member of Kildare Branch of Arthritis Ireland for 5 years now and is Chair of the Young Arthritis Network. She is taking part in this fundraising event as she feels it’s important for her to give back to an organisation that has provided her with support during her journey with arthritis. Ava looks after the branch social media pages and is looking forward to posting updates about their 5k challenge.

Mary Cocoman has osteoarthritis in her knee which needed replacing in 2011. A retired nurse and native of Kill, Mary participated in the Kildare Branch exercise activities before her knee replacement and resumed walking on the Curragh as soon as possible afterwards. She joined the committee and learned how to do Nordic Walking through the Branch and became a walking leader shortly afterwards. Mary also trained as an Arthritis Ireland self-management leader and co leads the Arthritis Ireland 6-week self - management programme. Mary is participating in Arthritis Irelands 5km a day challenge because she feels well able to do it!