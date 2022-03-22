Kildare County Council proposes new cycle scheme in Maynooth

A new cycle scheme has been proposed for Maynooth, Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced.

KCC said it proposes to provide a segregated high quality cycle route on Meadowbrook Road, Old Greenfield Road and Beaufield Close, Maynooth.

It is understood that the planned site will be located along the following locations in Maynooth: Meadowbrook Road from the end of the existing cycle infrastructure to the junction with Meadowbrook Link Road, Beaufield Close from the Newtown Road to Meadowbrook Road, and Old Greenfield Road where it joins Meadowbrook Road.

KCC explained: "Meadowbrook Road is a single lane carriageway with cycle infrastructure from the Newtown Road / Parsons Street junction to the junction with Meadowbrook Lawns.

"The remainder of Meadowbrook Road has no cycle infrastructure but has a footpath on either side; the affected section of Meadowbrook Road is 415m long. Beaufield Close is a single lane carriageway with no existing cycle infrastructure."

KCC added that there are footways on both sides of the road: the affected section of Beaufield Close is 410m long.

"The section of Old Greenfield Road affected by this proposed scheme is a single lane carriageway cul-de-sac with no existing cycle infrastructure, and there are footways on both sides of the road," KCC continued: "There is no through-traffic permitted from Meadowbrook Lawns."

The Proposed Development comprises of: the provision of a 2m protected cycle track and 2m footway on both sides of Meadowbrook Road, Beaufield Close and the affected section of Old Greenfield Road, reduction in road carriageway widths, Junction realignments and the introduction of raised crossings on all side roads to prioritise pedestrian movements.

Other planned features include: straight-through cycle track crossings on all side roads to prioritise cyclists, the introduction of pedestrian and shared crossing points at several locations, realignment of existing car parking spaces on Beaufield Road, and regularisation of permeability links on Meadowbrook Road.

Particulars of the proposed scheme will also be available to view by clicking here.

The works will take place from from Tuesday, March 22 until Friday, April 22, 2022.

Further information about the scheme, as well as information about where to send feedback and/or submissions to KCC, can be found here.