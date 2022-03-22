Search

22 Mar 2022

Kildare County Council proposes new cycle scheme in Maynooth

Kildare County Council proposes new cycle scheme in Maynooth

Pic: Didgeman via Pixabay

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Mar 2022 1:00 PM

A new cycle scheme has been proposed for Maynooth, Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced.

KCC said it proposes to provide a segregated high quality cycle route on Meadowbrook Road, Old Greenfield Road and Beaufield Close, Maynooth.

It is understood that the planned site will be located along the following locations in Maynooth: Meadowbrook Road from the end of the existing cycle infrastructure to the junction with Meadowbrook Link Road, Beaufield Close from the Newtown Road to Meadowbrook Road, and Old Greenfield Road where it joins Meadowbrook Road.

KCC explained: "Meadowbrook Road is a single lane carriageway with cycle infrastructure from the Newtown Road / Parsons Street junction to the junction with Meadowbrook Lawns.

"The remainder of Meadowbrook Road has no cycle infrastructure but has a footpath on either side; the affected section of Meadowbrook Road is 415m long. Beaufield Close is a single lane carriageway with no existing cycle infrastructure."

Information events for EirGrid's grid upgrade coming to Naas, Sallins, Prosperous and elsewhere

KCC added that there are footways on both sides of the road: the affected section of Beaufield Close is 410m long.

"The section of Old Greenfield Road affected by this proposed scheme is a single lane carriageway cul-de-sac with no existing cycle infrastructure, and there are footways on both sides of the road," KCC continued: "There is no through-traffic permitted from Meadowbrook Lawns."

The Proposed Development comprises of: the provision of a 2m protected cycle track and 2m footway on both sides of Meadowbrook Road, Beaufield Close and the affected section of Old Greenfield Road, reduction in road carriageway widths, Junction realignments and the introduction of raised crossings on all side roads to prioritise pedestrian movements.

In this week's Leinster Leader sport

Massive week of sport in bumper edition

Other planned features include: straight-through cycle track crossings on all side roads to prioritise cyclists, the introduction of pedestrian and shared crossing points at several locations, realignment of existing car parking spaces on Beaufield Road, and regularisation of permeability links on Meadowbrook Road.

Particulars of the proposed scheme will also be available to view by clicking here.

The works will take place from from Tuesday, March 22 until Friday, April 22, 2022.

LATEST: Naas area has one of highest Covid-19 rates in Ireland

Further information about the scheme, as well as information about where to send feedback and/or submissions to KCC, can be found here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media