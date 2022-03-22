LATEST: Naas area has one of highest Covid-19 rates in Ireland

Covid-19 rates in the Naas area are running at 60% higher than the average level in the rest of the country, new figures have revealed.

The Naas Local Electoral Area (LEA), which has a population of almost 40,000, saw a total of 741 cases in the two weeks up to March 14 — or around 53 cases per day.

The overall incident rate per 100,000 people was 1,894 — which is 60% higher than the national average of 1,188 per 100,000 of population.

During the same 14-day period, Newbridge LEA had 505 cases or 1,423 per 100,000 of population.

Kildare town LEA had 338 cases in the same fortnight or a rate per 100,000 of 1,315.

Clane LEA had 341 cases and a rate per 100,000 of 1,199 per 100,000.

Athy LEA had 272 cases over the 14 days or a rate per 100,000 of 1025.

Meanwhile, Naas General Hospital has 21 patients with Covid-19 and three people suspected of having the virus.

The facility had eight vacant general beds and no ICU beds up to Sunday evening.

Experts had been predicting a surge in cases due to festivities around St Patrick’s Day.

On Monday, there were 4,024 PCR-confirmed cases and10,631 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

On a national basis, there has been around 5,000 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 every day from Thursday to Sunday, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. The number of people who registered positive antigen tests through the HSE portal ranged from 6,000 to 8,000.