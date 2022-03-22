Search

22 Mar 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader sport

Massive week of sport in bumper edition

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

22 Mar 2022 12:04 PM

In one of the busiest weeks of sport in 2022  to date we have extensive coverage of all the action.

Lilies turn on the style in vital win over Monaghan, extensive report, picture coverage and reaction.

We got a great start and we built on it says manager Glenn Ryan.

Naas CBS crowned All-Ireland champion.

Kildare show their teeth, Naas CBS show their skill (Tommy Callaghan).

Kildare retain Divisional 2A status, despite defeat in AHL.

David Herity insists 'the best is yet to come from this team.'

Rossies four goals too much for Kildare Ladies.

Athy book a place in Aldridige Cup decider.

Kildare in camogie relegation battle.

Kildare minor footballers too strong for Offaly in Leinster MFC opener.

Golf: Captain's drive-in at Castlewarden, picture special and results from the Fairways.

Pipers Hill chalk up All-Ireland title no. 2

Kilcullen are Kildare LFGA Féile A champs.

Straffan 10k and 5k fun run

Racing: Oliver McKiernan in sparkling form with three winners on the home scene.

Dogs: Snazzy outshines The Diamond at Newbridge Greyhound Stadium.

Clogherinkoe GAA finally get opportunity to celebrate.

Scór: Picture Special from county final.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

