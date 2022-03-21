Search

21 Mar 2022

Information events for EirGrid's grid upgrade coming to Naas, Sallins, Prosperous and elsewhere

FILE PHOTO of underground cable

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

21 Mar 2022 9:50 PM

As part of its ongoing public engagement, EirGrid will host six information days about the Kildare-Meath Grid Upgrade over the next 2 weeks.

Earlier this month, the national electricity grid operator announced the emerging best performing route option for the project. The 400kV underground cable will connect Dunstown Substation in Kildare and Woodland Substation in Meath.

EirGrid’s project team will be coming to six locations across Kildare and Meath from March 29 to April 7 next, to answer any questions and hear the views of the public as the team works towards finalising a route in June.

Speaking about the upcoming information days, Sinead Dooley, Head of Public Engagement with EirGrid said, “These information days are an essential part of engaging with communities. We understand that gathering feedback from people on
this project in their locality will ensure the best decisions are made.”

“We look forward to meeting with the public and encourage people to come out to meet our team and share their views on the latest step of this project,” added Dooley.

The EirGrid project team will be at:

The Grange in Sallins on March 29;

Kilcock GAA Club on March 30;

Two Mile House GAA Club on March 31.

The following week, the team will visit:

Batterstown GAA Club on April 5;

Naas Sports Centre on April 6;
Prosperous Parish Centre on April 7.

The team will be available from 11am to 5pm each day to answer any of the public’s questions and to receive feedback about the emerging best performing route option.

To find out more about the project and the emerging best performing route option
visit www.eirgrid.ie/kildaremeath.

