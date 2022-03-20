Kildare's Companion Pet Cremation service offers respectable send-offs for beloved pets

It can be hard to lose a pet, and it can be just as hard to decide on the best way to say farewell to your faithful companion.

Luckily, one Kildare business is wholly committed to making sure that people can have a dignified send-off to their animal pals, and even offer ways to keep their pets (up to a 75kg limit) after they have passed away.

Previously holding senior management positions in a number of organisations, Seán Lennon now runs Companion Pet Cremation.

He told the Leader that he understands the grieving process when someone loses a pet.

PERSONAL EXPERIENCE

Seán said: “We set up the business after our own experience of losing a pet: I had a labrador for 13 years who passed away, and we wanted to make sure that, even after death, she would be part of the family.

“We are closer to our pets, interact and engage with them more, all lending to a deeper bond and a true companion relationship.”

Seán said that he was left waiting for his companion’s remains for a long time, and this made him think: ‘surely there has to be a quicker option’.

He then said that he looked into research on pet cremation.

According to Seán, although the service is headquartered in Straffan, Companion Pet Cremation offers a door to door service, and can collect the deceased pet either from the vet or from the client’s home.

‘WE LIKE THINK WE ARE HELPING’

“We talk with the family, and we take time to transfer the pet to go onto a willow casket, and we lay them out for the family to say their final goodbyes to the pet,” Seán explained.

“We like to think we are helping to take away the trauma and stress of the bereavement process.”

However, he emphasised that Companion Pet Cremation only does individual cremations, but added: “our turn-around time is three to four days.”

As for what the service offers, Seán said: “Our prices are based on the weight of the animal, and our pricing structure is on our website; this price includes our door to door service with a scatter tube; any other type of urn is an additional cost.

He continued: “We always try to shop and support local with our supplies, and we are launching our own range of beautiful handcrafted urn. We have a local wood turner based in Kildare who produces the designs for us, and we hope to launch soon.”

RECEPTION

Feedback for the service has also been overwhelmingly positive.

According to Seán “We have five star reviews on Google and because we have experienced that loss we completely understand and relate to what our customers are going through. We have a lot of plans to grow the service and offer even more to those pet owners.”

Seán then concluded by saying that while the grief process is ‘very individual’, the service has a grief support services segment on its website to offer advice and ideas to help.

Further information about the service can be found at www.mycompanion.ie.