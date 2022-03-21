Fun event for aspiring young scientists from Kildare to be held in The K Club

A fun, one-day event for aspiring young scientists from Kildare will be held in The K Club later this weekend.

The Junior Einsteins Science Club will host its very own fun-day, where children aged 5 to 12 can learn about DNA Science & Classification of Life.

The group said in a statement: "Through hands-on experiments, children will learn the structure of DNA.

"They will learn about genes, chromosomes and a little about heredity, and they will do a very messy experiment and extract DNA from bananas.

"Classification of life, children will play a matching game to learn how life can be classified.

The Club said that it will mainly focus on plants, fungi and animals on the day, adding: "They (the children) will play another game to learn about classification in general and classify items themselves.

"We will of course have amazing fun Party Experiments!"

Those interested in attending the event, which costs €64, can contact organiser Claire Breen at 085 154 6188 or you can email kildarejunioreinsteins@gmail.com.

The event will run from 12pm to 5pm on Saturday, March 26.

Further information can be found at junioreinsteinsscienceclub.com.